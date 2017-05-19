Family of football player who died after head injury sues

The family of a Rolesville High School football player who died after sustaining a head injury during practice is suing the Wake County school system and members of the athletic staff.
The News & Observer reports that 17-year-old Isaiah Langston died in September 2014 from a stroke caused by the head injury five days prior, according to the state medical examiner's report. The lawsuit says the school did not follow the state's concussion protocol and did nothing as the teen complained of headaches days before his collapse.
State law dictates that student-athletes displaying concussion symptoms must be cleared by a medical doctor or licensed athletic trainer to return to practice.
The district says in its legal response that Langston was negligent and school officials didn't know he was concussed.
