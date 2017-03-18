Naturalist shares ways to use healing power of the forest

1:08 Arroyo Grande High retires Ryan Teixeira's number Pause

0:45 Cal Poly baseball outlasts Witchita State in 13 innings

0:23 Arroyo Grande High baseball team retires Ryan Teixeira's No. 17

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

2:04 Actor Ed Asner urges Cambria residents to get involved in local elections

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

2:57 Listen to Graciela Maldonado recite "Hysteria"

0:37 Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California

3:03 Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again