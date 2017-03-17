Saudi king postpones visit to the Maldives over swine flu

1:05 'This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet': Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit Pause

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

2:26 Robot built by Nipomo students plays a giant game of jacks

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60