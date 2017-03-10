Veterans faced health referral delays nearly half the time

1:25 Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword Pause

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood