Suspect in 2014 death awaits next competency hearing

A Huntsville man charged in a 2014 killing has been returned to the Madison County Jail following a stay with the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
The Huntsville Times reports (http://bit.ly/2l902c9 ) that 66-year-old Erskine Leon Hughes was returned Monday to the jail. He is charged with murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of 73-year-old Richard Kier.
Court records show that Hughes was committed to the Department of Mental Health to regain competency to stand trial. A judge deemed him incompetent in 2015.
Last week, a judge ordered that Hughes be returned to the jail, where he is to continue taking medication and receive psychiatric treatment until his next competency hearing.
Kier's body was found on the back porch of his Madison County home on March 21, 2014.
