Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Four San Luis Obispo County chefs compete for the Judge's Choice and People's Choice awards at the The Inspired Home, Garden and Gourmet Expo held at the Paso Robles Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. All ingredients used in the competition were supplied by Talley Farms of Arroyo Grande, and the recipes will be published in the March issue of Inspired Health Magazine.