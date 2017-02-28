Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed.
Meta Viers/McClatchy; footage: Cleveland Clinic

Health & Medicine

What's up with HIV laws in America?

Well-intentioned laws meant to prevent the spread of HIV have instead helped contribute to the stigma around the disease. By basing the laws on outdated science, studies have shown that the laws actually hurt the public health effort to reduce the spread of the disease.

Food & Drink

Taste Buds Best Chef competition smokes out the finest culinary artists

Four San Luis Obispo County chefs compete for the Judge's Choice and People's Choice awards at the The Inspired Home, Garden and Gourmet Expo held at the Paso Robles Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. All ingredients used in the competition were supplied by Talley Farms of Arroyo Grande, and the recipes will be published in the March issue of Inspired Health Magazine.

Editor's Choice Videos