Trial to begin in suit over man's treatment at VA hospital

A trial is set to begin Monday in a lawsuit by a military veteran who alleges his now-terminal prostate cancer would have been curable had the Veterans Administration hospital in Phoenix discovered his illness sooner.
Steven Cooper contends in his lawsuit that a nurse practitioner at the VA hospital should have ordered additional tests and referred him to a urologist when he had complained of health problems in 2011.
The lawsuit says Cooper's condition worsened over the next year, prompting him to return to the VA.
Eventually, a biopsy determined he had stage-four cancer.
He then went to a private doctor for treatment.
Lawyers defending the VA say the nurse practitioner's examination didn't turn up indications of cancer and that Cooper didn't complain of urinary symptoms during the appointment.
