The Latest: Sex education, abuse prevention bills both stall

The Latest on a hearing about legislation related to sex abuse prevention and sex education (all times local):
8 p.m.
Utah lawmakers held a four-hour debate Monday evening about sex abuse prevention education and sex education but decided not to pass legislation on either issue.
One proposal from Democratic Rep. Brian King of Salt Lake City would have allowed parents to consent that their children receive a more comprehensive sex education in school than the state's current abstinence-focused education.
It would have included more information on contraception, including emergency contraception, among other areas.
Lawmakers said they weren't ready for the change but might be in the future.
The other proposal would change public schools' sex abuse prevention education so parents would have to give permission before their child gets the training. Parents currently can pull their kids out if they don't want them to participate.
Legislators said they worried the change wouldn't help kids who are sexually abused at home.
___
1 p.m.
Utah lawmakers on Monday will dive into a debate about the role of parents when it comes to teaching their kids about sex and sex abuse.
Legislators on an education committee plan to debate one proposal that would allow parents to opt-in their children to more comprehensive sex education in school.
The plan from Democratic Rep. Brian King of Salt Lake City would offer more instruction on contraceptive methods and emergency contraception, instead of Utah's current abstinence-based instruction.
The Monday afternoon committee will also debate whether to change public schools' sex abuse prevention education so that parents would have to give permission before their child gets the training. The program is part of the curriculum now, but parents can pull their kids out if they don't want them to participate.
