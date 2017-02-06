Man in his 30s dies of flu in SLO County

A man in his 30s has died of complications related to the flu, the San Luis Obispo County Public Heath Department announced Monday.
The death is the only one associated so far this flu season in the county, the department said. The man had not received a flu vaccine and had at least one risk factor that predisposed him to severe disease, the department said.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release that the county is seeing a more severe flu season than normal, and several outbreaks have been reported in care facilities. The flu season began Oct. 14.
The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the infection, the health department said, and they encourage everyone older than six months of age to be vaccinated. To get a vaccination, people can contact their doctors or go to a local pharmacy. The department makes vaccines available by appointment for a fee, but eligible children can get vaccinated at no charge.
For more information on flu, check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
