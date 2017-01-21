The Latest: Thousands of women in SC rally against Trump

The Latest on women's protest rallies in South Carolina (all times local):
2:35 p.m.
Women's rights protests against President Donald Trump in Charleston, Greenville and Clemson have brought thousands of women demanding affordable health care and equal rights for all.
Demonstrators came out in the rain to all three locations Saturday. An earlier march in Columbia included at least 2,000 people.
The marchers called for government health care, labor rights, gay rights and abortion rights. Similar demonstrations were taking place in hundreds of cities across the U.S.
10:35 a.m.
Thousands of women have come to South Carolina's Statehouse to protest President Donald Trump and what they say are attacks on the rights of women.
The Stand Up Rally in Columbia was in solidarity with Saturday's Women's March on Washington. A similar event was planned later in Charleston.
Women filled the Statehouse steps with signs like "Make America Think Again" and "You Can't Comb Over Sexism."
They chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "Health Care For All" before walking around the capitol grounds.
The marches and rallies across the country have been generally organized by liberal-leaning women and groups who support government health care, labor rights, gay rights and abortion rights.
