Ohio boy battling cancer realizes dream of becoming cop

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws Pause

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:42 Trump's White House

2:02 SLO County shelter pup Sugar Bear has wheels to get around. Watch her go.