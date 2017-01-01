Maine drug agents fight opioid epidemic, meth labs

0:36 Kids celebrate 'Noon Year's Eve' at the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum Pause

1:11 How the Paso Robles Police Department is using body cameras

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

1:07 California still working on getting young voters to cast ballots

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'