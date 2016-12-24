New rules will limit ‘death fees’ from Medi-Cal

0:27 Hail falls in San Luis Obispo on Christmas Eve Pause

0:56 Baby needs a new home

1:28 SLO woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family at the Madonna Inn

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

2:42 Trump's White House

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season