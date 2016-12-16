Lincoln hospital sued after girl dies of viral meningitis

The parents of a 13-year-old Kansas girl who died of viral meningitis are suing a Lincoln hospital, alleging that doctors there were negligent when treating her in 2014.
Terrisa and Scott Waters filed a wrongful death lawsuit Friday in district court in Omaha, the Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2hFq95e ) reported. The lawsuit said their daughter, Brandi Waters, had complications during a surgery elsewhere to have a benign tumor near her pituitary gland removed. According to the lawsuit, those complications resulted in her being a quadriplegic.
Brandi was admitted to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in November 2014. The lawsuit said Brandi started hallucinating and became confused in December 2014, but doctors held off doing procedures that would have helped look for signs of viral meningitis and diagnose the issue. She was treated with antiviral medications, but died later that month.
"Had a lumbar puncture been ordered at this time (Dec. 10, 2014), it likely would have been positive," said Omaha attorney Christopher Welsh, who is representing the Waters family.
Two days before Brandi's death, her parents insisted she be transferred to another hospital, but that didn't happen until the next day. Welsh said when Brandi was finally transferred to Kansas University Medical Center, scans from the new hospital showed she was severely affected by the infection. She died the day after she was admitted to KUMC.
The hospital said it will investigate the allegations and respond appropriately in court, but Madonna Vice President John Glenn said Thursday that the hospital cannot comment on pending litigation.
Comments