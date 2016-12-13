National Guard halts events in lead-contaminated armories

The National Guard has stopped all public events at toxic armories across the country in a step to prevent lead exposure.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/Tvf2hx ) the order comes a week after the newspaper's investigation found that lead from indoor firing ranges had contaminated hundreds of buildings, including nine in Oregon.
An Oregon Guard spokesman told the newspaper that the order, issued Dec. 6, was received by the Oregon Guard on Friday.
The order sets imminent deadlines, pledges federal money for cleanup and launches an effort to collect details about contaminated buildings nationwide.
Previous cleanup efforts were sidetracked partly because the Guard required states to assume most of the cost.
The order comes almost 20 years after the Guard was warned that its indoor firing ranges were unnecessarily exposing soldiers and others to dangerous lead dust.
