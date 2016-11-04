5 ways to reduce the stress of picking a health plan

0:36 Brain-eating amoeba: What you need to know Pause

1:01 How to tell when someone's having a stroke

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

1:40 The healthiest — and unhealthiest — states in America

1:44 What's up with HIV laws in America?

1:14 Cal Poly research will help amputee veterans

0:56 Meet Five, a young cat who loves the nightlife

0:49 Atascadero boy collects baseball gear for less fortunate

1:27 'We're rescues, too': Puppies, inmates at California prison help each other with new program

2:16 'I stand with Schimke': Parents show support for Paso High football coach