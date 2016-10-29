Blood drive, donor registry returns to Michigan Stadium

An annual drive to get blood donations and commitments from organ donors is returning to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
The University of Michigan hosts "Be a Hero at the Big House" Sunday.
Michigan and Ohio State University are competing in the weeks before the Nov. 26 football game between the Wolverines and Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.
The blood drive and organ registry event is open to the public. People also can also sign up for a bone marrow registry.
Last year, 404 units of blood were collected at Michigan Stadium.
Comments