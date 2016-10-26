The Latest: Bills to fight opioid-abuse sent to Wolf's desk

0:36 Brain-eating amoeba: What you need to know Pause

1:01 How to tell when someone's having a stroke

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

1:40 The healthiest — and unhealthiest — states in America

1:44 What's up with HIV laws in America?

1:56 'I'm very proud of my service': Central Coast Vietnam War veterans share their stories

2:39 Morro Bay High School and Grizzly Youth Academy remember coach Jim Atchison

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

0:36 Postgame interviews following Cal Poly's win over UC Davis