Clean out the medicine cabinet for Drug Take Back Day

Clean out the medicine cabinet and safely dispose of old medications during National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s carpool parking lot on Casa Street in San Luis Obispo will serve as the collection point for the medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free flu shots also will be offered.
Items that will be accepted are prescription and over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medicated ointments and lotions, inhalers and liquid medications in leak-proof containers. The Take Back program does not accept needles, thermometers, aerosol cans, medical waste, personal care products or hydrogen peroxide.
The national Take Back Day was started to help the public safely dispose of old medications and reduce accidental poisonings or potential contamination of the groundwater and the environment by flushing medications down the toilet or sink drain. Storing old medications also increases the risk of theft, illegal or unsafe prescription use.
The program is co-sponsored by Siera Vista, the county of San Luis Obispo, the San Luis Obispo Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration. For information, call 805-781-1195.
