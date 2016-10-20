The Latest: Hospital manager says $5.3M to be paid Friday

0:36 Brain-eating amoeba: What you need to know Pause

1:01 How to tell when someone's having a stroke

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

1:40 The healthiest — and unhealthiest — states in America

1:44 What's up with HIV laws in America?

0:54 Mountain lions enjoy the weather in California wine country

4:31 Texting while driving killed one man, changed this woman's life forever

0:52 Take a peek inside this renovated Cambria log cabin

2:20 Can extreme distance running actually harm the heart?

3:16 'Spotlight' editor shares his story, 'Weird Al' inducted into Media Hall of Fame at Cal Poly gala