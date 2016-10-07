Health & Medicine

October 7, 2016 8:29 PM

Saudi student charged with terminating pregnancy

The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

A Saudi Arabian student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is charged with unlawful termination of a pregnancy and sexual assault.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Ahmed Sameer Almesbahi was arrested after his companion, a Kazakh immigrant and graduate student, told police she had been pregnant in 2015 and her pregnancy was terminated against her will by Almesbahi.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://tinyurl.com/hp3tlyr ) the victim was hesitant to cooperate with the investigation because she didn't want to get Almesbahi in trouble.

His attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday and declined to comment after a brief court hearing Thursday.

According to court records, Almesbahi is free on $150,000 bond.

