Lexington health department to start giving flu shots

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department says it will begin giving flu shots this week.
The agency says people can start getting the vaccination at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at its Newtown Pike location. No appointment is required. The shots cost $30, though Medicaid, Medicare and some insurance will be accepted.
Health department spokesman Kevin Hall says a shot is the best way to avoid catching the flu in the fall and winter months when it is most prevalent.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health said last week that it had already confirmed that the virus is circulating in the state, which could indicate the flu season is starting early. It typically begins in October or November.
