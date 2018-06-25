Bullet point: Virginia teen wins PowerPoint competition

Technology

The Associated Press

June 25, 2018 09:05 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

A teenager from Virginia Beach has won a national competition in PowerPoint office software proficiency.

Cameron Pillatsch, a 17-year-old student at Princess Anne High School, bested nearly 150 other finalists at a completion earlier this month in Georgia.

He's now preparing for the world championships from July 29 through August 1 in Orlando, Florida. He won a $3,000 prize in addition to the expenses-paid trip to Orlando.

The PowerPoint competition is one of several featuring the ubiquitous Microsoft office software. Last year, a northern Virginia teen won the world title in Excel spreadsheets.

