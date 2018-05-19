WORLD CUP: Frank Lampard 'goal' leads to new technology

FILE - In this June 27, 2010 file photo made from a combination of six photos, Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer looks at a ball that hit the bar to bounce over the line during the World Cup second round soccer match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The future use of technology at the World Cup was effectively sealed after a clear Frank Lampard goal was not given. Germany went on to win the game 4-1. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. Alessandra Tarantino, file AP Photo