Unclear if Tesla's Autopilot engaged in crash

Federal regulators are not investigating the crash of a Tesla electric vehicle this weekend, as Utah police try to determine whether the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot feature was switched on.
Tesla officials and Utah police wouldn't provide additional details Monday about the Friday evening crash that left the Tesla Model S driver with a broken ankle.
National Transportation Safety Board Keith Holloway said the agency is not yet investigating the matter.
Federal officials have opened investigations into at least two other crashes involving Tesla vehicles in the last two months.
Last week, the NTSB started probing an incident where a Model S caught fire after a crash, killing two people.
Regulators are also looking into the performance of the Autopilot system in the March crash of a Tesla Model X SUV that crashed on a California highway.
Comments