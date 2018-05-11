San Luis Obispo software company Mindbody reported total revenue of $182.6 million in 2017,
San Luis Obispo software company Mindbody reported total revenue of $182.6 million in 2017, Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Mindbody says it's poised for 'strong growth' after major acquisitions this year

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

May 11, 2018 12:13 PM

After a series of major acquisitions in the first quarter of the year, San Luis Obispo based health and wellness company Mindbody says it it poised for "strong growth for years to come."

Mindbody, which sells business management software worldwide for the health and wellness industry, on May 8 reported total revenue of $53.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, a 28 percent increase over the same quarter in 2017.

Net loss for the quarter ending March 31 was $1.7 million, down 56 percent from 2017, according to a company news release. Subscription and services revenue grew 31 percent to $32.7 million.

The company ended the quarter with 57,909 subscribers — a 3 percent decrease from 2017 — though those subscribers were spending more on average per month compared with the year prior, $302 per month this year compared with $230 per month in 2017, according to a company news release.

Mindbody's Women in Tech group hosted a "Get Geeked In Tech" event for middle and high schoolers on Oct. 15, 2017.

"Q1 was a pivotal quarter for MINDBODY," CEO and co-founder Rick Stollmeyer said in the news release. "With nearly 45 million consumer bookings on our mobile apps and a more than doubling of promoted offer sales year over year, our consumer marketplace strategy is in full swing. Now, with the acquisitions of FitMetrix, Booker and Frederick we are positioned for an acceleration of consumer adoption and strong growth for years to come."

Brett White, chief operating officer and chief financial officer added:

"Our pricing and refined subscriber growth strategy contributed to excellent unit economics and yet another quarter of improving profitability while we continue to invest in our business."

Other recent highlights for the company, according to the release:

The company expects revenue next quarter to grow to between $59.5 million and $61.5 million; revenue for the full year is expected to hit between $246 million and $252 million.

MindBody CEO and co-founder Rick Stollmeyer told winners of The Tribune's 2017 Top 20 Under 40 awards on Jan. 25, 2018, that the first step to becoming a conscious leader is knowing yourself. "What do you stand for?" he asked.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928; @kaytyleslie

