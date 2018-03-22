SLO-based TekTegrity to merge with Santa Barbara's CIO Solutions

Two local technology outfits are merging to form one larger company specializing in IT management and consulting services across the Central Coast.

CIO Solutions and Tektegrity announced in a news release Thursday that the two companies will merge under the CIO Solutions name, to better provide services to Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Fresno counties.

The combined company be one of the largest information technology providers in Central California with nearly 100 employees, according to the release.

“We are excited to continue with TekTegrity’s vision of enhanced productivity by bringing new capabilities to customers in San Luis Obispo and Fresno,” CIO Solutions CEO Eric Egolf said. “Most notably, TekTegrity clients will benefit from new services related to cloud computing and a fanatical focus on first-call resolution."

CIO Solutions was founded in Santa Barbara in 1986, and has since expanded with an office there and another in San Luis Obispo. Tektegrity was founded in San Luis Obispo in 2004, and serves clients in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Fresno.

Egolf will remain as CEO for CIO Solutions, focusing on strategic initiatives, organizational growth and community engagement. TekTegrity co-founder and CEO Russ Levanway will act as president, overseeing the operation and integration of the combined company.

“Our combined forces complement each other to better serve clients across the Central Coast and Central Valley,” Levanway said. “And because no one is leaving their position, our clients can count on the same people, strong relationships and high quality they always received.”