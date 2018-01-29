State agents get new video equipment to tape statements

State law enforcement agents in South Carolina are now starting to record their interviews with suspects.
State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said his agency has spent $166,000 on 14 audio-video laptop digital recorders and four stationary recording systems.
Keel told The State newspaper he hopes to buy about 40 more recorders that hook up to laptops to be used by agents outside of offices.
Keel says he bought the recorders in part because jurors who have cellphones and can take video often wonder why SLED doesn't record its interviews.
Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard says SLED video interviews will be welcome. He says a lot of times, it just isn't what a suspect says, but how they say it and whether they show emotions or are cold.
