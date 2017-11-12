Technology

New software will help police collaborate in Panhandle

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:48 PM

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.

Officials have purchased new software that will help police officers in the Nebraska Panhandle share information on cases, but it likely won't be ready to use for more than a year.

KNEB reports that Scotts Bluff County Commissioners recently approved the $560,000 contract with a firm based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, called Zuercher Technologies.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says it will take time to determine what information to transfer over to the new system and to do that work at every law enforcement agency.

But Spencer says once the new system is in place it will make area law enforcement agencies more efficient.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug
Camp San Luis Obispo hosts the 2017 Cyber Innovation Challenge 1:41

Camp San Luis Obispo hosts the 2017 Cyber Innovation Challenge
Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 3:16

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car

View More Video