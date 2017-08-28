Technology

Medicine-delivering drone in Amazon wins NY competition

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 9:25 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

A video about a robotic aircraft delivering medicine to a remote village in the Amazon is the best-in-show winner at the New York State Fair's first competition for short videos using cameras on drones.

The competition received 83 entries from across the state and around the world. There were winners in eight categories including one featuring New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the winners on Monday. The Democratic governor said the competition supports the Central New York Rising economic development plan, which centers on drone technology.

A documentary on the Erie Canal's bicentennial won the category for New York state drones.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Camp San Luis Obispo hosts the 2017 Cyber Innovation Challenge

Camp San Luis Obispo hosts the 2017 Cyber Innovation Challenge 1:41

Camp San Luis Obispo hosts the 2017 Cyber Innovation Challenge
Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 3:16

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car
Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them

View More Video