US official: New Mexico's Medicaid data has security flaws

A federal inspector general says the computer system behind New Mexico's Medicaid program fell short of the U.S. government's security requirements during a review that found data was left vulnerable and operations were put at risk.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported (http://bit.ly/2xCi1Ka ) Thursday that the New Mexico Human Services Department has since fixed the issues. But the inspector general cautioned that holes in security could have compromised the program's confidentiality and integrity, although a breach of the system was not found.
The review, conducted in March 2016, came just a few years after the state government budgeted nearly $20 million to upgrade the Human Services Department's system for handling Medicaid and other benefit-program applications.
Nearly 900,000 people were enrolled in New Mexico's Medicaid program as of June.
