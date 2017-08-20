Technology

Portland high school cancels activities following threat

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 10:59 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

A high school in the Maine city of Portland has canceled student activities Monday after receiving a threatening email.

WGME-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vW0VXW ) student activities at Cheverus High School on Monday have been canceled. According to a school official, an employee received an email about a threat to the school over the weekend. School officials say the Portland Police Department has opened an investigation into the threat.

The Portland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

