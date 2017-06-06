Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and his wife Tran Nguyet Thu, right, meet with Japanese Emperor Akihoto, third from left, and Empress Michiko, third rom right, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Phuc is in Japan on a five-day official visit.
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and his wife Tran Nguyet Thu, right, meet with Japanese Emperor Akihoto, third from left, and Empress Michiko, third rom right, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Phuc is in Japan on a five-day official visit. Pool Photo via AP Imperial Household Agency
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and his wife Tran Nguyet Thu, right, meet with Japanese Emperor Akihoto, third from left, and Empress Michiko, third rom right, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Phuc is in Japan on a five-day official visit. Pool Photo via AP Imperial Household Agency

Technology

June 06, 2017 5:34 AM

Japan, Vietnam to bolster maritime security cooperation

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Japan and Vietnam have agreed to bolster their security ties through Japanese-funded projects including the upgrading of Vietnamese coastal patrol capabilities, defense equipment and technology transfer amid concerns about China's increasingly assertive activity in regional seas.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, held talks in Tokyo on Tuesday and shared "deep concern over the complex developments" involving China in the South China Sea. They urged China — without referring to it by name — to avoid taking actions to change the status quo and escalate regional tensions.

Japan and Vietnam signed more than a dozen agreements, including Japan's provision of 38 billion yen ($350 million) in development aid to upgrade Vietnamese coast guard vessels and their patrol capability.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 3:16

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car
Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions 0:56

Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions
June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:46

June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space.

View More Video

Technology Videos