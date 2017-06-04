Technology

June 04, 2017 11:46 AM

Tech grant to help visually impaired children

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A nonprofit group has received a $300,000 grant from the New Hampshire Department of Education to expand technology and teacher training for visually impaired children.

Future In Sight, a Concord-based nonprofit, will receive the money starting in July to help train teachers on new technology and curriculum that can help children learning with sight limitations. The organization will work with the state to develop a statewide model to design and coordinate technical assistance and professional development.

Future In Sight's CEO David Morgan called the grant a "very important step" toward bridging the gap for blind and visually impaired children "who need better access to technology and digitally accessible materials."

