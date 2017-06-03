Report: Electric cars are becoming popular in Hawaii

A university report says electric cars have become popular in Hawaii, especially in Oahu.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hawaii has the second-highest vehicle adoption per capita in the country.
The report released Friday suggests the popularity of Tesla and state incentives as reasons for why more Hawaii residents are buying electric cars. Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2rvDDpy) currently, the state gives electric car owners reduce registration fees, HOV lanes exemptions and reserved parking spaces.
Researchers found that Tesla models made up 13 percent of all registered electric cars in Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island.
