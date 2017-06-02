ACLU releases study on student laptop monitoring

The Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has released a study showing more than a dozen school districts can monitor how students use borrowed laptops and other electronic devices.
The report released Thursday focuses on the state's One-to-One program, where third parties lend computers to students to take home.
WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qH8HBA ) the ALCU commissioned the study after a Pennsylvania family filed a lawsuit claiming their son's school computer was used to take pictures while the student was sleeping.
An ACLU representative says she is concerned about Rhode Island's program, where "'an administrator or a teacher' can access the computer."
The state Senate and House of Representatives is currently discussing legislation related to the program.
