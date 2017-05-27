Technology

May 27, 2017 5:13 AM

FairPoint to award $50K to nonprofits to expand broadband

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

FairPoint Communications is awarding $50,000 to three nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to connecting and serving communities in Maine.

The telecommunications company says that under the FairPoint Connected Communities program, it will provide $16,000 and a customized package valued up to $1,000 to each of the organizations. FairPoint plans to announce the winners in early July.

Since 2008, FairPoint has invested more than $50 million to extend broadband service in Maine, and broadband is now available in nearly 90 percent of its territory in the state.

FairPoint is in the process of merging with Illinois-based Consolidate Communications. Company officials expect to close the deal later this year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 3:16

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car
A high-flying show from SLO's Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy 1:46

A high-flying show from SLO's Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy
Cal Poly students protest Lauren Southern's 'Traditional Women' event 2:13

Cal Poly students protest Lauren Southern's 'Traditional Women' event

View More Video

Technology Videos