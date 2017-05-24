Apple partners with community colleges to teach coding

Apple is partnering with a school in Pennsylvania and community colleges across the country to teach students how to develop apps for their devices.
The company announced Wednesday the rollout of a year-long app development curriculum at six community colleges, including Harrisburg Area Community College.
The college told PennLive.com the program will begin this fall with noncredit classes. By next year, students might be able to take the courses for credit.
School officials say they've partnered with Apple before, creating early classes on the company's iTunes U, which offers educational audio and video recordings.
Other colleges participating in the program are in Alabama, Ohio, Texas, Arizona and California. Class materials are available to the public for free in Apple's iBooks Store.
Comments