NYU announces $500M expansion of Brooklyn engineering school

New York University officials have announced that the college plans to embark on a 10-year, $500 million high-tech expansion of its Tandon School of Engineering in Brooklyn.
The New York Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2kuRCHx ) NYU's investment will further build upon the Tandon School, which opened in 2014 and now has more than 5,000 students enrolled in tech-related programs such as computer coding and video game design.
The expansion includes the development of the former transit headquarters building on Jay Street, which is scheduled to be open this summer. NYU will start moving academic programs into the 500,000-square-foot facility in the fall.
NYU won a 99-year lease for the building in 2012 as part of then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg's Applied Sciences NYC initiative.
