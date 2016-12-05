Jacksonville officials looking at self-driving vehicles

Jacksonville transportation officials plan to have a pilot program involving driverless vehicles within the next two years.
The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2gY24GJ ) reported Monday that the Jacksonville Transportation Authority is in talks with self-driving vehicle manufacturers, and a vehicle may be brought to Jacksonville soon for a demonstration.
Jacksonville Transportation Authority CEO Nathaniel Ford says staff members are familiarizing themselves with self-driving vehicle technologies to determine when it would be a good time to include self-driving vehicles in the transportation system.
They are looking at identifying partners, research and development and possible locations for the self-driving vehicle pilot program.
Comments