In this June 18, 2018 photo workers rake asphalt outside the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. With the former Revel due to reopen as the Ocean Resort Casino, and the former Trump Taj Mahal due to reopen as the Hard Rock - both on the same day, June 28 - crews are scrambling to get both properties ready for their grand openings. Wayne Parry AP Photo

Things to Know about 2 Atlantic City casino reopenings

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

June 24, 2018 09:23 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

When four of Atlantic City's 12 casinos shut down in 2014 and a fifth followed two years later, it seemed to many that the city's gambling industry was in an irreversible death spiral.

But things have been looking up since then for Atlantic City, due in no small part to the fact that there is now less competition.

On Thursday, two of those five casinos will reopen under new owners and new names.

The former Trump Taj Mahal will reopen as the Hard Rock, and the former Revel will reopen as the Ocean Resort Casino.

Together, they will restore about 6,000 of the 11,000 casinos jobs that were lost in recent years.

