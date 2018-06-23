In this June 23, 2018 photo, 34-year old Asmaa al-Assdmi poses for a photograph holding her new car license at the Saudi Driving School inside Princess Nora University in Saudi Arabia.
In this June 23, 2018 photo, 34-year old Asmaa al-Assdmi poses for a photograph holding her new car license at the Saudi Driving School inside Princess Nora University in Saudi Arabia. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo

Saudi women are on the roads and driving as ban is lifted

The Associated Press

June 23, 2018 02:07 PM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Saudi women are in the driver's seat for the first time in their country and steering their way through busy streets just minutes after the world's last remaining ban on women driving was lifted.

It's a euphoric and historic moment for women who have had to rely on their husbands, fathers, brothers and drivers to run basic errands, go to work and move around.

For nearly three decades, Saudi women and the men who support them have been calling for women's right to drive, facing arrest if they tried to defy the ban as women in other Muslim countries drove freely.

After midnight Sunday, Saudi women finally joined women around the world in being able to get behind the wheel of a car and simply drive.

