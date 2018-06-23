Rhode Island lawmakers meet for rare Saturday session

Rhode Island lawmakers have convened for a rare Saturday session to finish their legislative session.
Both chambers were at the statehouse Saturday. The lawmakers had hoped to finish the session Friday.
House spokesman Larry Berman says lawmakers would mostly just tie up loose ends.
The House passed a bill allowing people to administer "fentanyl strips," which allow drug users to test substances for potentially lethal doses. The chamber also passed a measure to expunge records for people who are convicted of crimes that are later decriminalized.
Their highest-profile bills were settled just before the weekend. Both chambers approved a bill late Friday to help secure the Pawtucket Red Sox's future in the state. The state's budget for next year was enacted Friday morning.
