Vermont House passes budget, but governor still unhappy

The Democrat-led Vermont House of Representatives has approved a new state budget, but the future of the plan is uncertain.
The bill passed just before midnight Friday does not lower non-residential property tax rates as Republican Gov. Phil Scott has been demanding.
If no budget can be passed by July 1 state government could shut down.
Vermont Public Radio reports the approved proposal includes several provisions that are part of Scott's five-year plan to reduce education costs. The plan angered many Republicans because they said it reneged on promises made by Democratic leaders to reduce all property tax rates.
Scott says he's disappointed that the bill didn't fully address his concerns, but he'll withhold judgment.
The Senate will review the House bill when it returns to the Statehouse next week.
