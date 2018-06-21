Online sales tax ruling could bring $30M more to Nevada

Nevada's top tax official says a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday allowing states to require more online retailers to collect sales tax could bring in an extra $30 million a year for Nevada.
Nevada Department of Taxation Executive Director Bill Anderson said in a statement that amount of online sales the state can tax is expected to more than double.
The court's 5-4 ruling was a big win for states who argued they were losing billions annually under old court rulings regarding online sales tax.
The court Thursday overturned rulings that said if a business was shipping a product to a state where it didn't have a physical presence such as a warehouse or office, it didn't have to collect the state's sales tax.
