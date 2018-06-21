At this new SLO doughnut shop, customers can 'design their own deliciousness'

A new do-it-yourself doughnut shop will put a creative spin on a traditional treat this summer in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The Downtown Donut Factory, located at 847 Higuera St. in the former Teaberry spot, will encourage customers to "design their own deliciousness" on the spot by choosing their own combination of doughnut flavor, icing and toppings, co-owner Josh Morrow said.

The shop is slated to open in mid-July.

Morrow, who is also the franchise owner of Rocket Fizz, said his two businesses are entirely different experiences, even though both offer family fun and sweet treats.

Whereas Rocket Fizz offers memories of the past with retro-themed candy, the Downtown Donut Factory will provide a space for memories in the making.

A need for DIY doughnuts

The business owner and father of three decided there was a need for a customizable doughnut after visiting several shops up and down California with his children.

""Everybody wants to create something," Morro said. "We are all artists inside."

Morrow and his business partners, Carlito and Leah Rodriguez, decided to pursue their doughnut shop dream to make up for the lack of variety and customization found among other doughnut shops.

Downtown Donut Factory began making minor renovations to the former Teaberry Frozen Yogurt Cafe location on March 1 in preparation for the mid-summer opening.

The shop will offer five to seven varieties of doughnuts and gourmet mini doughnuts.

Although there will be traditional flavors, some icing choices will change seasonally. Morrow has began testing summer-themed icings such as passion fruit and guava. There will also be between 30 to 50 topping options.

"I hope that it's a way for families, college students and the younger generations to use their creativity and have a little bit of fun," Morrow said.