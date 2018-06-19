Families plea for bigger search for 178 from Indonesia ferry

An Indonesia search and rescue team searches for a ferry which sank Monday in lake Toba, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Rescuers searching for dozens of people missing after a ferry sank on Indonesia's Lake Toba have found bags, jackets, an ID card and other items in the waters but no new survivors, casting a tragic pall over holidays marking the end of the Muslim holy month. (AP Photo)