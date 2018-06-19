F1 team Red Bull confirms expected switch to Honda engines

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015 file photo, Red Bull Racing Team principal Christian Horner looks up during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan. Honda will become Red Bull's engine supplier from next season after the Formula One team confirmed its anticipated split with Renault on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. The Japanese manufacturer will supply engines for 2019 and 2020, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hailed the deal as "an exciting new phase" in the bid to return to the top of F1 Pool Photo via AP, file Yuriko Nakao