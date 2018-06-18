Veteran journalist named top editor of Los Angeles Times

FILE - In this July 23, 2005, file photo, former Time magazine Editor in Chief Norman Pearlstine speaks at a conference in Grapevine, Texas. The Los Angeles Times says Pearlstine has been named its new executive editor. The Times announced Monday, June 18, 2018, that Pearlstine has been serving as an adviser to Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the newspaper's new owner. Pearlstine was charged with creating a transition plan, which he will now help execute. Rex C. Curry,File AP Photo