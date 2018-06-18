Former employee sues Lowe's in federal court

A former employee of Lowe's Home Improvement store in Sioux Falls is suing the retailer claiming it failed to discipline a worker who assaulted her.
Vickie Mader says a male employee grabbed her buttocks at work in May 2017. Mader says when she learned Lowe's would not fire or change the man's hours, she decided to quit because she could not work with him.
The Argus Leader reports the lawsuit, filed in federal court, accuses Lowe's of discrimination, emotional distress and breach of contract. Lowe's has not responded to the lawsuit.
